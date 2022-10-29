Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

