Timothy Rolph Sells 10,653 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 10,653 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $480,343.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 22,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $884,025.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,472,400.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

