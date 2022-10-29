The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $26.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim decreased their price target on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. V.F. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

