SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS.

Biogen Trading Up 2.3 %

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.36.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $285.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

