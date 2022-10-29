Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 247 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

