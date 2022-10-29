StockNews.com Upgrades V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Hold

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

VFC stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. V.F. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

