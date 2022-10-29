SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $802,000 Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

TWNK opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile



Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

