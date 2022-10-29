SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 76,028 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Stock

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

