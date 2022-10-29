SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,140 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.