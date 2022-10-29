SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.1 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.