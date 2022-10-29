SG Americas Securities LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Turning Point Brands worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 34.7% in the second quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $417.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $42.62.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

