SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 367.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.60.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

