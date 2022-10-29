Sepio Capital LP Has $23.08 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.