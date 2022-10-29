Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $2.95 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.24.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.89 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

