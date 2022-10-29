Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Progyny worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progyny by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,836 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of PGNY opened at $44.01 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

