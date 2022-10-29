Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 15515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 42.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 169.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after acquiring an additional 448,827 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

