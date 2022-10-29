Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,750 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,750 ($81.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

