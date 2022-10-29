ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 481.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of ProAssurance worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

