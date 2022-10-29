Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

