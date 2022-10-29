Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 35.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

