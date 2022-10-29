Palladiem LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palladiem LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average of $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

