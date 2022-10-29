NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.
NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.99.
Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare
In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,761 shares of company stock valued at $792,743 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $10,592,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $7,113,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 124.1% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 503,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
