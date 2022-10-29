NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,761 shares of company stock valued at $792,743 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $10,592,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $7,113,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 124.1% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 503,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.