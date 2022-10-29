Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

