Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $349.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.64 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Monro Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Monro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its position in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 2,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.