Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,761 shares of company stock valued at $792,743. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.