Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

