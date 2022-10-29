Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average is $261.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

