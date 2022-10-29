Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average is $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

