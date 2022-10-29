Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

