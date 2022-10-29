Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stiles Financial Services Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.