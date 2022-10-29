Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.60.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.