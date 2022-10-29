Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $165.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

