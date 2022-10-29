Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $96.38 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

