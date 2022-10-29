Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.5% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.0% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.60.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

