Jonathan Young Sells 12,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $559,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,718.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

