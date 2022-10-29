Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,685,000 after acquiring an additional 269,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 279,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

