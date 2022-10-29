FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

