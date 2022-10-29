FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $8.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$157.28.

TSE:CNR opened at C$162.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

