First PREMIER Bank Purchases 79 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average of $261.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Get Rating

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

