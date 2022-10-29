Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,602,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 141,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average of $261.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.