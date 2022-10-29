Brokers Offer Predictions for Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of ZG opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zillow Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 8,954.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

