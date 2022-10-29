Brokers Issue Forecasts for F5, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for F5 in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.26 on Friday. F5 has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average is $161.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

