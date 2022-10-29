Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Boot Barn by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 21.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

