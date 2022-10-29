Biogen Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $285.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

