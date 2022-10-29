Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.34% from the stock’s previous close.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) target price on Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815 ($9.85).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The stock has a market cap of £15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 578.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 580.45.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

