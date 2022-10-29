Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 57 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average is $261.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

