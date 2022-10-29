Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.