121,781 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,631,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 9.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.59. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

