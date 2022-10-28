Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $88.82 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

