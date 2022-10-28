The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Middleby by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after acquiring an additional 469,311 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 91.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $21,366,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 58.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 377.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 104,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Shares of MIDD opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

